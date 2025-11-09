Star (NASDAQ:STHO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Star (NASDAQ:STHO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Star had a negative net margin of 50.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $28.11 million during the quarter.

Star Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of STHO opened at $7.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.62. Star has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Star alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Star

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Star by 289.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 99,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 74,287 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Star by 507.1% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 88,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 74,154 shares in the last quarter. Rangeley Capital LLC lifted its position in Star by 33.3% in the second quarter. Rangeley Capital LLC now owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Star by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 605,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 27,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Star during the second quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Star in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Our Latest Report on STHO

Star Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses in the United States. Its portfolio primarily comprises interest in the Asbury Park Waterfront and Magnolia Green residential development projects. Star Holdings is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Star Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.