Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Purchases 1,290 Shares of Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JBL. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Groupe la Francaise raised its position in Jabil by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Jabil by 45.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 757.1% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 45.4% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBL. UBS Group set a $241.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $223.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $214.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.43.

Jabil Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:JBL opened at $213.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Jabil, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.66 and a 12-month high of $237.14.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 68.63%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Jabil has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.870 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 8,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,993,315.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 25,421 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,487.63. This trade represents a 25.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Hebard sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.54, for a total value of $1,299,604.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 58,526 shares in the company, valued at $12,497,642.04. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 131,762 shares of company stock worth $27,886,321 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

