Summit X LLC Reduces Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Summit X LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,995 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 24,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 19.7% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 41,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 39.6% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 101,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,932,000 after purchasing an additional 28,764 shares during the last quarter. Future Fund LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,853,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $117.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $494.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.45 and a 200 day moving average of $110.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $123.21.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 59.88%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler set a $141.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

