Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT) Releases Earnings Results

Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX 1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Scottish Mortgage had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 94.48%.

Scottish Mortgage Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of SMT stock opened at GBX 1,077.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.75. Scottish Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of GBX 778.14 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,179. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,126.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,058.41.

Scottish Mortgage Company Profile

Scottish Mortgage is a portfolio of what we believe are the world’s most exciting growth companies. We believe that a few exceptional companies will make a positive impact on shareholders’ returns and society as a whole. Explore our website and you’ll discover what we mean by investing in progress, how we find and support the companies shaping the future, and how you can be a part of it.

