Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND is Summit X LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 55.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,484 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Summit X LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Summit X LLC owned about 0.07% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $14,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $60,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

FBND stock opened at $46.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.43 and a 200-day moving average of $45.81. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $46.86.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.