Pure Storage, Inc. $PSTG Stock Holdings Boosted by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 11.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 49.0% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 2.6% during the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on PSTG shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on Pure Storage from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $81.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.56.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $89.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.83. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $100.59. The stock has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.09, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pure Storage had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $763.77 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

In related news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $230,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,266.99. This represents a 15.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $9,249,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,498,000. This trade represents a 33.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 343,111 shares of company stock valued at $27,634,439 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Stories

