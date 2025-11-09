Summit X LLC Acquires 11,177 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF

Summit X LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 169.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,177 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 788.6% during the 2nd quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 8,353,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,828,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413,025 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,024,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,385,744,000 after purchasing an additional 994,500 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,284,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 57.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,107,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,360,000 after purchasing an additional 764,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,921,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,328,000 after purchasing an additional 763,822 shares during the last quarter.

FNDF stock opened at $44.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.79. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $31.92 and a 52-week high of $44.57.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

