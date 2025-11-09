Savant Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,195 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,874 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 6.4% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,307 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,301 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Autodesk by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 191,708 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,348,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK stock opened at $297.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $313.79 and a 200-day moving average of $301.17. The company has a market cap of $63.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.53, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $232.67 and a 12-month high of $329.09.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The software company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-9.980 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.510 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 6,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total value of $1,980,034.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,311 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,251.66. The trade was a 31.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total transaction of $869,991.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 80,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,288,350.50. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,386 shares of company stock worth $11,433,201. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $376.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, September 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Autodesk from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.13.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

