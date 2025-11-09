RWA Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 373.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,389 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,182,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,405 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 12,087.3% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,329,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,237 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,629,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,357.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,859,000 after purchasing an additional 913,987 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,490,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,384,000 after buying an additional 692,844 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of IAU stock opened at $75.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $82.55.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.