COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after UBS Group upgraded the stock from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. Approximately 38,366 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 377% from the previous session’s volume of 8,045 shares.The stock last traded at $9.04 and had previously closed at $8.83.

Separately, Zacks Research lowered shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, COSCO SHIPPING currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a $0.2832 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1,282.0%.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

