Texas Yale Capital Corp. Makes New $232,000 Investment in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 750 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 173,450 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,409,000 after buying an additional 62,335 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Autodesk by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,049 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,506,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 319,666 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $83,689,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $298,025.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,700. This trade represents a 20.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total value of $869,991.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 80,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,288,350.50. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 35,386 shares of company stock worth $11,433,201 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $297.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.30 billion, a PE ratio of 61.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $313.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $232.67 and a 12-month high of $329.09.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The software company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.99). Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 15.75%.The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-9.980 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.510 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.13.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

