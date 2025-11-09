Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX Shares Sold by Rollins Financial Advisors LLC

Rollins Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,830 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Rollins Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $6,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 36,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 27,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.99. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $26.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.93.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

