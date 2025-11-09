JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Price Target to $350.00

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Corpay in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Corpay from $360.00 to $356.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Corpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Corpay in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Williams Trading set a $300.00 price target on Corpay in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.71.

Shares of CPAY stock opened at $276.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $291.81 and its 200 day moving average is $315.54. Corpay has a 1-year low of $252.84 and a 1-year high of $400.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. Corpay had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Corpay has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.800 EPS. Research analysts predict that Corpay will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Corpay by 56.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Corpay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Corpay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Corpay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

