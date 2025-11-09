Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $291.16 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $205.40 and a one year high of $307.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $266.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.40. The company has a market cap of $78.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. Marriott International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.980-10.060 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $302.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Marriott International from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $287.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.40.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

