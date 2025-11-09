Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Makes New $4.19 Million Investment in Silicon Laboratories, Inc. $SLAB

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Silicon Laboratories at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $568,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,624,000 after acquiring an additional 54,463 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.57, for a total transaction of $240,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 62,328 shares in the company, valued at $8,325,150.96. This trade represents a 2.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 12,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,703,472 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SLAB stock opened at $126.42 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.82 and a twelve month high of $160.00. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -39.26 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.05.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $157.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.43.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

