Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 7,488.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,312 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $27,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of RCL opened at $256.12 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $164.01 and a 12 month high of $366.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $315.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $69.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.04.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 23.33%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.20 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.580-15.630 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.740-2.790 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 26.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $372.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $360.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, October 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. TD Cowen started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.76, for a total transaction of $309,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,571.84. This trade represents a 7.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $3,399,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,407 shares in the company, valued at $5,414,966.28. This represents a 38.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

