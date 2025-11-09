Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Makes New $3.50 Million Investment in Centrus Energy Corp. $LEU

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Centrus Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEU. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,011,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,955,000 after acquiring an additional 32,002 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy during the first quarter worth $13,440,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 73,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after buying an additional 19,051 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Centrus Energy by 944.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 58,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 52,501 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 54,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LEU opened at $294.16 on Friday. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $49.40 and a 12-month high of $464.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $312.42 and its 200-day moving average is $214.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 66.70 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Centrus Energy ( NYSE:LEU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.17). Centrus Energy had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 84.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities set a $275.00 price objective on Centrus Energy in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised Centrus Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centrus Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.60.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

