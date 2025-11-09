Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Takes Position in On Holding AG $ONON

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 76,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in ON by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,848,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,794 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in ON by 13.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,794,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,534 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in ON during the 1st quarter worth $102,850,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the second quarter worth about $43,344,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in ON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,208,000. 36.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ON alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ONON. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of ON in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of ON in a report on Monday, October 27th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on ON from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.05.

ON Price Performance

NYSE:ONON opened at $35.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.40. On Holding AG has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The firm has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.35). ON had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $944.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. ON has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that On Holding AG will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Profile

(Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.