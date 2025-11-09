Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Trims Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. $LNTH

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lessened its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,320 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.05% of Lantheus worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Lantheus by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,589,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,101,000 after acquiring an additional 34,052 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 16.4% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,403,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,905,000 after purchasing an additional 197,719 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lantheus by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,378,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,534,000 after purchasing an additional 31,454 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Lantheus by 11.0% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,228,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $119,925,000 after buying an additional 121,500 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Lantheus by 1,028.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 682,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,623,000 after buying an additional 622,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

In other Lantheus news, insider Rajiv A. Patel sold 3,365,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $188,944,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,477,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,246,296.05. This represents a 49.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Farallon Partners L. L C/Ca sold 3,365,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $188,944,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,477,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,246,296.05. This represents a 49.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 6,812,000 shares of company stock worth $382,427,380 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lantheus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $51.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.25 and a twelve month high of $111.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.04.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $92.51 million for the quarter. Lantheus had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 17.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LNTH shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $112.00 to $73.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Lantheus from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

Lantheus Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

