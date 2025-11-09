Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Purchases 334 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,725 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Douglas Tabish sold 2,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.61, for a total transaction of $894,359.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,359.15. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total transaction of $37,034,041.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 92,810 shares in the company, valued at $30,614,306.60. This trade represents a 54.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 193,292 shares of company stock valued at $65,363,878 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Express from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC set a $295.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.65.

American Express Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $368.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $339.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.36. The stock has a market cap of $254.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. American Express Company has a 52-week low of $220.43 and a 52-week high of $370.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.61.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. American Express’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

