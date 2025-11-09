Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Invests $2.35 Million in Pegasystems Inc. $PEGA

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,445 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 196,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 98,468 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 100.0% in the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 703,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,086,000 after purchasing an additional 351,800 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 60.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 240,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,003,000 after purchasing an additional 90,404 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the second quarter worth $2,653,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,889,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Trading Up 0.2%

Pegasystems stock opened at $59.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.76. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $68.10.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. Pegasystems had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 43.49%. The firm had revenue of $381.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised Pegasystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Leon Trefler sold 14,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $942,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 118,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,531,856.60. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larry Weber sold 2,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $150,199.28. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,811.36. This trade represents a 19.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 203,895 shares of company stock valued at $12,179,202. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pegasystems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

