Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Buys Shares of 30,985 Crocs, Inc. $CROX

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.06% of Crocs as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,978 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after purchasing an additional 46,124 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the first quarter worth $905,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 49,641 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,272,000 after buying an additional 18,697 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,681,000 after purchasing an additional 11,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Crocs news, EVP Susan L. Healy bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.56 per share, for a total transaction of $153,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 50,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,833,971.68. The trade was a 4.16% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $78.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.51. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.76 and a 52-week high of $122.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.56. Crocs had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The business had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Crocs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.820-1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CROX. Wall Street Zen downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Weiss Ratings raised Crocs from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Crocs from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Crocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.42.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

