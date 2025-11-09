Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. $EXTR

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lessened its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85,515 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.11% of Extreme Networks worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 661,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 19,248 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Extreme Networks by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 327,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 142,332 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,012,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,314,000 after purchasing an additional 611,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Lake Street Capital raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Extreme Networks Price Performance

Extreme Networks stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average is $18.43. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $22.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The firm had revenue of $310.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Extreme Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Extreme Networks

In related news, Director Edward H. Kennedy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 612,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,946.91. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raj Khanna sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $298,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 216,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,656.28. This trade represents a 6.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 68,000 shares of company stock worth $1,401,460 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks

(Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Further Reading

