Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $5.03 Million Position in Genius Sports Limited $GENI

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lowered its holdings in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,105 shares during the quarter. Genius Sports accounts for about 1.4% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.22% of Genius Sports worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,244,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,590 shares during the period. Voss Capital LP grew its position in Genius Sports by 17.0% in the first quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 9,269,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,087 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth $43,552,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 15.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,929,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,464,000 after acquiring an additional 397,527 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 33.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,888,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,176,000 after acquiring an additional 726,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of GENI stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 1.84. Genius Sports Limited has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $13.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $166.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.24 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 19.71% and a negative return on equity of 14.39%. Genius Sports has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GENI. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Friday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim set a $16.00 target price on Genius Sports and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.22.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

