Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Makes New Investment in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. $TNDM

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 253,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,732,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Tandem Diabetes Care as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 32.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 76,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 18,529 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 64,467 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,457,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 604.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 67,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 57,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 399,450 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,653,000 after buying an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO John F. Sheridan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.23 per share, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 106,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,725.21. This trade represents a 10.38% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial set a $16.00 target price on Tandem Diabetes Care and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.44. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $38.28. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a negative return on equity of 68.85%. The company had revenue of $249.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tandem Diabetes Care has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

