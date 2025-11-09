Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Purchases New Stake in Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 116,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,386,000. Celsius makes up about 1.5% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,045,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,769,000 after buying an additional 3,753,055 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,412,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the first quarter worth approximately $36,511,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Celsius by 9,579.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 828,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,451,000 after acquiring an additional 820,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter worth $24,374,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

CELH opened at $41.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.38. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $725.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.68 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 7.91%.The company’s revenue was up 172.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

CELH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $72.00 price objective on Celsius and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Celsius from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

In other Celsius news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 99,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,449,755. The trade was a 4.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $456,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 37,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,921.50. This trade represents a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 57,500 shares of company stock worth $3,581,975 in the last 90 days. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

