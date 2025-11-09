UL Solutions Inc. $ULS Shares Sold by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,375 shares during the quarter. UL Solutions accounts for about 1.7% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in UL Solutions were worth $5,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ULS. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UL Solutions by 7.2% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,530,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,513,000 after purchasing an additional 305,658 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in UL Solutions by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,473,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,333,000 after acquiring an additional 82,261 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UL Solutions by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,889,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,689,000 after acquiring an additional 460,394 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UL Solutions by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,169,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,193,000 after buying an additional 458,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UL Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,999,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of UL Solutions from $75.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on UL Solutions from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.71.

NYSE ULS opened at $85.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.16. UL Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.54 and a 52-week high of $91.95.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.01 million. UL Solutions had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 34.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that UL Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. UL Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.14%.

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

