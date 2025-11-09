King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $29.26 Million Holdings in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 392,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,863 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $29,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,814,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,022,736,000 after purchasing an additional 639,799 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Corteva by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 16,785,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,299,000 after purchasing an additional 288,792 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Corteva by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,759,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,041,000 after buying an additional 110,865 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter worth about $640,333,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 29.6% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,044,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,519 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $64.05 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.40 and a 52 week high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.45.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.26. Corteva had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Argus decreased their price target on Corteva from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Corteva from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Corteva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $2,766,176.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 49,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,655,240.40. This trade represents a 43.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

