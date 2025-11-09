King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 29,630 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 408,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,630 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.40% of FTAI Aviation worth $46,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 159.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,347,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,658,000 after buying an additional 1,443,440 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 964,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,092,000 after acquiring an additional 225,920 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 832,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,486,000 after acquiring an additional 156,019 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 790,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,714,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the period. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,546,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of FTAI opened at $164.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 1.67. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52 week low of $75.06 and a 52 week high of $194.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.08.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

FTAI Aviation ( NASDAQ:FTAI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 370.51%. The company had revenue of $667.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTAI. Barclays boosted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Jones Trading began coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded FTAI Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.11.

FTAI Aviation Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

