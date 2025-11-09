Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Raises Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. $EYE

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 338,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,725 shares during the period. National Vision accounts for approximately 2.2% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.43% of National Vision worth $7,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EYE. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in National Vision in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,908,000. Engine Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 53.3% during the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 3,875,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,648 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 215.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 861,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after buying an additional 588,022 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,061,000. Finally, Highland Peak Capital LLC bought a new position in National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,863,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EYE shares. Roth Capital started coverage on National Vision in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of National Vision in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on National Vision from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Vision has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.91.

National Vision Stock Performance

National Vision stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -804.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.33. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $29.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $487.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.98 million. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. National Vision has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.700 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National Vision news, Chairman L Reade Fahs sold 137,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $3,342,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 544,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,254,862.35. This represents a 20.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

