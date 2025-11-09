King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 72,624 Shares of Comerica Incorporated $CMA

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 451,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,624 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.35% of Comerica worth $26,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Comerica by 11.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Comerica by 246.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Comerica by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 1.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Price Performance

Comerica stock opened at $79.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.12 and a 12 month high of $83.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.56 and its 200-day moving average is $65.54.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter. Comerica had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.91%. Equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $82.00 target price on shares of Comerica and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. DA Davidson set a $60.00 target price on shares of Comerica and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Comerica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CMA

Comerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.