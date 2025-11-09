Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Buys 54,570 Shares of Modine Manufacturing Company $MOD

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 510.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,570 shares during the period. Modine Manufacturing makes up 1.8% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.12% of Modine Manufacturing worth $6,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 63.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 384.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 848,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,089,000 after buying an additional 672,960 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 28.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 14,664 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 19.5% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 37.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 25,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total value of $3,471,809.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 120,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,265,256.53. This represents a 17.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric S. Mcginnis sold 25,173 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total transaction of $3,545,868.78. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,410.76. This trade represents a 55.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 65,138 shares of company stock worth $9,010,358 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $156.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.34 and a 200-day moving average of $120.76. Modine Manufacturing Company has a 52-week low of $64.79 and a 52-week high of $166.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.07.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.93%.The firm had revenue of $738.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Modine Manufacturing has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOD. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Zacks Research cut Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

