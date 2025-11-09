King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in TXO Partners LP $TXO

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of TXO Partners LP (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,071,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510,266 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.07% of TXO Partners worth $46,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TXO Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of TXO Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TXO Partners in the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TXO Partners by 25.0% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TXO Partners alerts:

TXO Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TXO opened at $13.25 on Friday. TXO Partners LP has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.72.

TXO Partners Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.6%. TXO Partners’s payout ratio is currently 350.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on TXO Partners from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TXO Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings cut TXO Partners from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research raised TXO Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on TXO Partners from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXO

About TXO Partners

(Free Report)

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TXO Partners LP (NYSE:TXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TXO Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXO Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.