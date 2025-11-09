Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys 3,620 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 28,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 85,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 9,506 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,141,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,858,000 after acquiring an additional 117,175 shares during the period. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 96,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $54.54 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $56.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.05 and its 200 day moving average is $50.74. The company has a market cap of $103.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

