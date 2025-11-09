Aflac Incorporated $AFL Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,672 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,070,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at $551,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.8% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 140,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 8.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,652,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,273,000 after buying an additional 124,706 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,703,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,056,000 after buying an additional 70,244 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aflac from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.50.

Aflac Stock Performance

AFL stock opened at $114.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.73. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $96.95 and a 12 month high of $115.43. The company has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter. Aflac had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 12th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 30.29%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

