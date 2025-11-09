Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Stock Price Down 2.6% – Should You Sell?

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.18 and last traded at $16.4350. 15,426,377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 14,886,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ET has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.23.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.1%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 106.40%.

Insider Activity

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,350,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $23,436,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 69,178,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,938,360.72. This trade represents a 1.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 370.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 94,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 74,050 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 316.9% during the first quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 89,173 shares during the last quarter. Ariston Services Group boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ariston Services Group now owns 100,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 56,274 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at $930,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 223.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,069,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,883,000 after purchasing an additional 738,885 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Stories

