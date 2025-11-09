Public Storage $PSA Shares Sold by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSA. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 1.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.6% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 13.3% in the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSA. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $309.00 to $307.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.38.

Public Storage Price Performance

PSA stock opened at $278.00 on Friday. Public Storage has a one year low of $256.60 and a one year high of $355.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $291.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.07. Public Storage had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.700-17.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 124.61%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

