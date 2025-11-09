Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 442,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,063 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $25,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after acquiring an additional 107,649 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 39,653 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Country Club Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $263,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $60.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $180.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.61. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $61.80.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

