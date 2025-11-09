Barclays Cuts Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target to $98.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BTIG Research upgraded Sempra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $105.00 target price on Sempra Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.42.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $93.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $61.90 and a fifty-two week high of $95.77. The stock has a market cap of $61.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.43 and a 200-day moving average of $81.39.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 20.28%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.14%.

In related news, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 5,114 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $419,399.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,229,553.80. The trade was a 11.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin C. Sagara sold 14,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $1,291,753.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,259. This trade represents a 93.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 52,733 shares of company stock valued at $4,541,791 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sempra Energy by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sempra Energy by 51.2% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 8,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

