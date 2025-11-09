Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases 927 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 318.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,218 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,335,394 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,017,223,000 after buying an additional 969,027 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in CVS Health by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,459,122 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,976,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,223 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,413,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,383,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,764 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 14.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,309,289 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,037,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,886 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,647,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $924,643,000 after purchasing an additional 728,924 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,519.12. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS opened at $79.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.90, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60. CVS Health Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.15 and a 200 day moving average of $69.45.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 0.12%.The firm had revenue of $102.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 700.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Robert W. Baird raised CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on CVS Health from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.45.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

