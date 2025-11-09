Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Stock Price Down 9.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) traded down 9.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.02 and last traded at $30.5350. 67,617 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 31,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.85.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BBU shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Business Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.89%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 44,152,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,806,000 after acquiring an additional 18,549,503 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,119,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,513,000 after purchasing an additional 17,508 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 342,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 126,189 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 796.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,530,000 after purchasing an additional 286,872 shares during the period. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the first quarter worth about $3,997,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

