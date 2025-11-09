Fortinet’s (FTNT) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Fortinet from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. DZ Bank raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Fortinet from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.48.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Fortinet

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $81.79 on Thursday. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $70.12 and a 52 week high of $114.82. The company has a market capitalization of $62.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 111.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortinet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.660-2.700 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.730-0.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total transaction of $306,835.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 10,492,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,874,317.54. This trade represents a 0.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $13,710,537.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,445,911,452.29. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $585,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.6% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in Fortinet by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 3,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 106,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.