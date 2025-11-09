Nervos Network Price Down 2.9% This Week (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 9th. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $158.52 million and approximately $5.02 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00005504 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102,186.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.35 or 0.00485726 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $599.22 or 0.00586394 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $459.39 or 0.00449557 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00008988 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.01 or 0.00099831 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00015767 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 48,370,678,240 coins and its circulating supply is 47,610,938,015 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

