Blur (BLUR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $14.46 Million

Blur (BLUR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 9th. In the last week, Blur has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. One Blur token can now be bought for $0.0460 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. Blur has a total market cap of $3.80 million and approximately $14.46 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Blur

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. The official website for Blur is blur.io.

Blur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 2,593,070,071.299467 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.04535363 USD and is down -3.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 323 active market(s) with $14,629,198.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

