Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Down 5.9% Over Last Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $165.14 million and $2.35 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0232 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000122 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00016907 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000167 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00007085 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00002692 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000172 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00002856 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000312 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000171 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000620 BTC.
About Theta Fuel
Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 7,125,756,190 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
