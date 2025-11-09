Brett 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $13.33 Million (BRETT)

Brett (BRETT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. One Brett token can currently be bought for $0.0224 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Brett has traded down 18% against the dollar. Brett has a market cap of $221.68 million and approximately $13.33 million worth of Brett was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Brett

Brett launched on February 23rd, 2024. Brett’s total supply is 9,910,236,395 tokens. The official website for Brett is www.basedbrett.com. Brett’s official Twitter account is @basedbrett.

Buying and Selling Brett

According to CryptoCompare, “Brett (Based) (BRETT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Brett (Based) has a current supply of 9,910,236,395. The last known price of Brett (Based) is 0.0218304 USD and is down -5.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 248 active market(s) with $15,276,689.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.basedbrett.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brett directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Brett should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Brett using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

