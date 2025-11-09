RETARDIO Trading Down 23.6% Over Last Week (RETARDIO)

RETARDIO (RETARDIO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. Over the last seven days, RETARDIO has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar. One RETARDIO token can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. RETARDIO has a total market cap of $3.86 million and approximately $698.12 thousand worth of RETARDIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101,463.86 or 0.99292381 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

RETARDIO Token Profile

RETARDIO’s launch date was January 31st, 2024. RETARDIO’s total supply is 999,671,379 tokens. The official website for RETARDIO is retardio.xyz. RETARDIO’s official Twitter account is @retardiolove.

Buying and Selling RETARDIO

According to CryptoCompare, “RETARDIO (RETARDIO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. RETARDIO has a current supply of 999,671,379 with 975,671,265 in circulation. The last known price of RETARDIO is 0.00387404 USD and is down -3.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $708,547.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://retardio.xyz.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RETARDIO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RETARDIO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RETARDIO using one of the exchanges listed above.

