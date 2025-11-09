CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Sold by Searle & CO.

Searle & CO. lowered its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the period. Searle & CO.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in CocaCola by 5,142.9% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in CocaCola by 148.4% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CocaCola in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CocaCola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $70.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.53. The stock has a market cap of $303.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $74.38.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.55%.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 13,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $947,411.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,109.25. The trade was a 26.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Max R. Levchin purchased 7,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $503,483.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 14,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,835.29. The trade was a 102.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on shares of CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.43.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

