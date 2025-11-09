King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 408,075 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,472,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408,075 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.18% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $81,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,012,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,338,000 after purchasing an additional 25,425,644 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,882,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,565,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196,835 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,973,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,920,000 after buying an additional 367,518 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,712,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,248,000 after buying an additional 114,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,284,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,927,000 after buying an additional 358,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KDP shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 7,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $272,951.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,284,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,038,836.88. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $25.96 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $36.12. The firm has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 9.78%.The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.31%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

