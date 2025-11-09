Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for MetLife (NYSE:MET) Stock Price

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price target on MetLife from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MetLife from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.18.

NYSE MET opened at $76.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.87. MetLife has a 1 year low of $65.21 and a 1 year high of $89.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MetLife will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MET. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter valued at $12,060,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in MetLife by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,050,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,378,000 after purchasing an additional 123,947 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in MetLife by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

